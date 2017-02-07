Ed Snively has announced his candidacy for the Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 seat recently vacated by Matt Dessert when he resigned to head the Imperial County Air Pollution.

“Serious issues involving water conservation, the Salton Sea, renewable energy and foremost, the protection of our water rights, are some of the reasons I am running for this position,” Snively said, adding as a small business owner and farmer over the past 53 years he has seen the best in IID employees. “It’s the people that make any organization, and, if elected, I look forward to the opportunity to work with the board , management and all of the employees.”

Snively was born and raised in El Centro, his maternal grandparents arrived in the Imperial Valley in 1903. He has served on the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission for 28 years and is past member of the El Centro City Council and past chairman of the El Centro Planning Commission, and has served as chairman off the El Centro Financial Advisory Committee and is a past president of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce as well as participating in many other civic organizations.

Snively entered real estate in 1989 and operated his own office, as a Broker, since 1993. He was 2005 President of the Imperial Valley Board of Realtors and the 2006 Realtor of the Year.