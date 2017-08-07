El Centro Humane Society held dog adoption at Tractor Supply

EL CENTRO- The El Centro Humane Society, in conjunction with Tractor Supply, held a dog adoption event, August 5, with hopes of connecting dogs to forever owners, as well as offering micro-chipping at an affordable cost.

To adopt a dog, the Humane Society requires screening of the human owners, to ensure the animals are placed in good, long-term homes. The price to adopt depends on the canine’s age. All dogs less than a year old, the price was $150, and for dogs over one year of age, the cost drops to $100.

The animals up for adoption are abandoned or stray dogs found on the streets, many were dumped at the shelter. Previous dog owners no longer able to care for their pet, also have given their pet to the organization to find a more suitable home.

“When it comes to purchasing a new animal, the Humane Society is a great place to look, because we have many animals that need loving homes,” says Humane Society employee Devon Apodaca.

Other visitors showing up at Tractor Supply were looking to get a micro-chipping shot. These shots inject a microchip with a number that is used to identify a missing dog. For owners interested in micro-chipping, the price Saturday was $20, with the owners providing an address, phone number, breed of the animal, along with the pet’s name.

Owners are ensured the person who finds their missing dog can contact them and have an address to return the missing pet.

“The microchips that we implant has a number that corresponds to the dog and the owner’s information, that allows owners a better chance of locating their dogs if they go missing,” sates Apodaca.

The Human Society holds adoption events at Tractor Supply once a month, giving desiring households the opportunity to find the perfect home companion.

The Humane Society is located at 1575 W Pico Ave., El Centro,, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 – 6:00 p.m, and from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.