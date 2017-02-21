EL CENTRO – El Centro Police Department detectives continued to investigate the homicide that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue on Friday, February 17, 2017.

The deceased has been identified as lawyer Ann Marie Zimmermann, a 53 year-old resident of Imperial County. Detectives diligently continue to conduct interviews and follow up on leads as they develop.

The autopsy is scheduled for today and is expected to confirm the manner of death is homicide. Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case and believe an arrest is imminent.

The investigation thus far confirms this is an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public’s safety. Further information will be provided as it becomes available, only after it has been determined releasing specific information will not be detrimental to the investigation.