El Centro firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned gas station

EL CENTRO – Early Sunday afternoon, shortly after 12 p.m., the El Centro Fire Department began receiving multiple 911 calls to report a gas station fire located in the 200 block of N. 4th Street in El Centro, according to a press release from the fire department.

The first El Centro Fire Department engine companies arrived on scene at 12:12 p.m., approximately four minutes after the initial 911 call and found a small outbuilding on the abandoned gas station property fully involved with fire, the press release stated.

Deploying multiple hose lines, the El Centro firefighters rapidly executed an aggressive fire attack on the exterior of the structure and knocked down the large flames, said the press release. Crews then transitioned to extinguishing the fire inside of the building. Firefighters protected the other buildings on the property and contained the fire to the initial structure.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within a few minutes and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The El Centro Police Department, Imperial Irrigation District and So Cal Gas also assisted. El Centro Fire Department investigators are currently working to determine the cause, according to the press release.