El Centro Chamber of Commerce holds monthly mixer

EL CENTRO – The El Centro Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly mixer Thursday, May 18 at Gio’s Mobile Home Estates in an effort to promote local businesses and help make connections between community members.

According to organizers, the El Centro Chamber of Commerce has a mission of advocating economic leadership in the El Centro area and to promote growth in the community.

To bring visibility to Gio’s Mobile Home Estates, longtime members of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce, the mixer was held in at the facility’s event center to display the significance of the location as a possible venue location for other programs.

The event center is made of a large ball room for the main gathering, with a kitchen also available for full preparation of food. The venue also offers a pool and patio area outside, according to the business owners.

The chamber event lasted two hours with lively conversations and food to keep the energy flowing.

According to Victor Nava, ambassador for the Chamber, “We chose to have our mixer at this location to promote this long-standing business to those in the Valley who might not have known Gio’s mobile park had a building of this standard to offer.”

“We also strive to build relations with local businesses in the Valley,” said Nava. “Also, sometimes a business might not do well, because others simply do not know what they can offer and we hope to eliminate that factor.”

Nava went on to add that the El Centro Chamber of Commerce will continue to have these monthly mixers to bring new and old local businesses together, with the hopes of helping improve relations not only El Centro, but the surrounding regions.