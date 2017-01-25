EL CENTRO, Calif. – El Centro Border Patrol agents discovered 46 people in several boxcars of a train on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents received information concerning possible undocumented immigrants hiding in a train located on 8thStreet and Cruikshank Drive in El Centro.

Agents arrived to the location to search the area. Soon after, agents found 46 people hiding within three of the stationary boxcars.

Agents determined that 44 of the individuals were undocumented immigrants from Mexico. There were 39 men and five females in the group. The other two people were determined to be United States citizens and suspected smugglers.

The undocumented immigrants and the two suspected smugglers were transported to the El Centro Border Patrol Station for processing. All subjects claimed and appeared to be in good health.

“This is a dangerous smuggling method,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott. “Our Border Patrol agents make safeguarding and preserving human life a top priority. I commend our agents on their professionalism and commitment to duty.”

One undocumented immigrant and the two United States citizens will be prosecuted for Alien Smuggling. The remaining 43 undocumented Mexican nationals will be processed according to El Centro Sector guidelines.