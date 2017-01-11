EL CENTRO — Today, El Centro Regional Medical Center issued a press release announcing effective immediately, the hospital is taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of flu to its patients by restricting visitation to one (1) family member per patient and no one under the age of 16. ECRMC is also asking visitors with a cold, cough, or fever not to visit patients or accompany them to visits at the clinics.

“For the safety of patients and staff, ECRMC is restricting visitors, however individuals who need medical attention for flu-like symptoms should continue to seek care from ECRMC or its outpatient clinics located in El Centro and Calexico,” said Louise Kenney, interim chief nursing officer at ECRMC.

To reduce the risk to uninfected patients, ECRMC has implemented the following visitor restrictions and other safeguards: