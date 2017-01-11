EL CENTRO — Today, El Centro Regional Medical Center issued a press release announcing effective immediately, the hospital is taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of flu to its patients by restricting visitation to one (1) family member per patient and no one under the age of 16. ECRMC is also asking visitors with a cold, cough, or fever not to visit patients or accompany them to visits at the clinics.
“For the safety of patients and staff, ECRMC is restricting visitors, however individuals who need medical attention for flu-like symptoms should continue to seek care from ECRMC or its outpatient clinics located in El Centro and Calexico,” said Louise Kenney, interim chief nursing officer at ECRMC.
To reduce the risk to uninfected patients, ECRMC has implemented the following visitor restrictions and other safeguards:
- People with flu-like symptoms, or under the age of 16, should not visit loved ones who are hospitalized at ECRMC.
- People with flu-like symptoms are asked not accompany their loved ones’ outpatient appointments at ECRMC clinics, or go with them to the emergency room, if at all possible.
- Anyone with flu-like symptoms – whether they are a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to go to ECRMC – must wear a mask while they are at any ECRMC facility. Masks are available at entrance desks.
- Exceptions to these restrictions can be granted by the patient’s care team.
- ECRMC staff that have contact with patients must either have been vaccinated against the flu, or must wear a mask when they are with patients.