Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded on Friday, February 17, at 11:58 a.m., to a hotel in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue to check the wellbeing of tenants in one of the rooms. This response came after a motel employee had knocked on a door to one of the rooms in an effort to collect rent. When the employee did not get a response, he opened the door to check if the tenants had checked out of the motel. The employee found an adult male unconscious in the room and summoned law enforcement.

Officers arrived and knocked on the motel room door, but did not get a response. They entered the room and found the male and an adult female inside. Both had obvious signs of trauma. Paramedics arrived and determined the female was deceased. The male was treated on scene and transported to the hospital.

The case is being handled as a homicide and the investigation into this incident is on‐going. We would urge citizens with information to contact Detective Luis Hernandez at (760) 337‐4864. Citizens may also submit an anonymous tip via the department’s Facebook page by selecting the Submit A Tip option at (www.facebook.com/elcentropolicedepartment).