EC Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Officers were summoned to a residence, on October 14 at 9:40 a.m., on the 2900 Block of Sandalwood Court in El Centro.

Officers were responding to a call of a possible deceased person at the location. Upon arriving at the residence, Officers were assisted by a friend of the deceased who was assisting family who had not been in contact with the victim for a couple of days.

Officers arrived and located a 43-year-old male and resident identified as Anthony Menveille on the property. Paramedics from the El Centro Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service arrived on scene and he was pronounced deceased at the location.

The case is suspicious and is being treated as a homicide with the investigation into the circumstances for incident is considered on-going.

The El Centro Police Department would urge citizens with information to contact Detective Luis Hernandez at (760) 337-4864. They encourage all witnesses to come forward, however if they wish to remain anonymous, information can also be submitted to their Facebook page under the ‘Submit a Tip’ tab. Tips submitted through their page are encrypted, entirely confidential, and completely anonymous.