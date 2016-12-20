The quake was recorded at 12:11 p.m., according to the USGS.

SALTON CITY – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake shook near the Salton Sea on Tuesday afternoon, about 30 miles south of the CoachellaValley, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

According to the U.S.G.S., the quake was centered:

10.0 km (6.2 mi) NNE of Ocotillo Wells

15.0 km (9.3 mi) SW of Salton City

27.0 km (16.8 mi) E of Borrego Springs

27.0 km (16.8 mi) S of Oasis

69.0 km (42.9 mi) NW of El Centro

No damages or injuries were reported.

The region in and near the Salton Sea, where the San Andreas fault terminates, has been subject to numerous minor quakes in recent months.