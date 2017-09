A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon five miles from El Centro, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:21 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 8.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Imperial, 10 miles from Brawley, 13 miles from Calexico and 17 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

Did you feel it?