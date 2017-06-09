Early morning hit and run leads to death

EL CENTRO – El Centro police discovered a deceased female early Friday morning after a call came into the department reporting a body in the middle of a road.

El Centro police officers were dispatched to investigate a person reportedly in the middle of the roadway, just inside El Centro city limits on Evan Hewes Highway near Cooley Road, Friday, June 09, at 5:16 a.m., according to a press release. Officers arrived on scene and found a deceased female, dressed in dark clothing. It appeared she had been struck by a vehicle. The individual who struck the pedestrian was no longer on scene. Traffic on Evan Hewes was diverted and officers immediately began an investigation into the incident.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of east Main Street after a convenience store clerk reported the driver and the vehicle allegedly involved in the collision were at the location, the press release read. After the officers located the driver and vehicle, they thoroughly interviewed the suspect. The police impounded the vehicle as evidence and performed a forensic examination on the vehicle.

The release said preliminary information suggests the driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway and was unaware of what was struck. The driver drove to a well‐lit location and reported the collision to his supervisor and insurance company. The driver has not been charged with any crimes at this time and the investigation is on‐going.

The release noted this was an active investigation and the information provided is preliminary in nature.