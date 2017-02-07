EL CENTRO – Saturday, a two-vehicle traffic accident resulted in the death of a male 29-year-old Calexico passenger.

Around 3:15 a.m. a 21-year-old Holtville resident, driving a 2005 Toyota Matrix was driving southbound on Highway 111 at an undetermined speed north of McCabe Road. He allowed his vehicle to travel into the #2 lane. For an unknown reason, the steering wheel turned quickly to the left causing the vehicle to travel into the dirt median and overturn. The Toyota continued traveling onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 111 and collided with a 1996 GMC Jimmy driven by a 52-year-old Calexico resident. The collision caused neck and head injuries to the Toyota driver and fatal trauma to his passenger, a 29-year-old Calexico resident. The driver of the GMC was not injured but his passenger, a 57-year-old male from Lynwood, CA, sustained head and neck injuries. All injured parties were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. The driver of the Toyota is under investigation pending charges of driving under the influence with injury. The case remains under investigation.