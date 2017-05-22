Eagles’ bats pick up for late game 13-2 blowout over Vikings

EL CENTRO — Southwest put a cap on their boys’ Varsity baseball regular season on Thursday night in a 13-2 trouncing over the Holtville Vikings.

After escaping an early jam with runners on the corners in the top of one, Albert Montano drew a lead-off walk to start the bottom of the first inning for the Eagles.

With one on and two away, Francisco Ulloa nailed an RBI single into left center field to put up the first score of the game 1-0 Southwest at the conclusion of the first inning.

Not until the bottom of the fourth did the pace pick back up when a two-out rally with a man on second presented Douglas Miranda the opportunity to crush a stand-up triple into left field that yielded another run to make it a 2-0 Southwest advantage.

In the top of the fifth inning with bases loaded and one out, Rafael Lopez was hit by a pitch that forced in a run for the Vikings. An RBI single by Dylan Cartee knocked in the tying run that made it a 2-2 contest midway through the fifth.

In their next at-bat, a bunt by Ethan Ross with a runner on board resulted in a fielding error that allowed another Eagle baserunner to cross home plate as Southwest recaptured the lead at 3-2.

Ulloa claimed another RBI as he sliced a single into right field that pushed in his teammate. The score now 4-2 Southwest after 5 full innings.

The sixth inning was unforgiving for the Vikings as errors kept runners on base. With two on and one out, Andy Carillo hit a ground rule double into left center that bounced over the fence and scored two more runs for the Eagles.

Ulloa continued to torment the Viking pitching staff as he laced a liner into center field that netted three more runs to make it 9-2 ball game.

The roof fell in for Holtville when Miranda batted in two more scores on the second ground rule double of the evening. Dorian Meneses tacked on two additional runs on a cutting single to right field as an ensuing strike out ended the inning.

The Eagles retired the side in the bottom of the 7th on a strike out, fly out, and fly out to hold on for the 13-2 blowout.

Southwest finished third place in IVL standings and will travel to Carlsbad on Tuesday afternoon to play the Sage Creek Bobcats at 3:30pm in a CIF Southern Section Division III play-off win-in game.