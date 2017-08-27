E-waste company brings recycling to Imperial County

EL CENTRO – Secure E-waste Solutions (SES) held an e-waste recycling event at Southwest High School Saturday. The company is based in San Diego and said it aims to properly dispose of e-waste to prevent tons of obsolete electronics from polluting landfills.

Sergio Diaz, warehouse manager for SES, spent this weekend collecting electronics and appliances to load up and carry back to the facility in Miramar for recycling purposes. The company accepted TVs, computers, printers, cellphones, and large appliances, such as microwaves and refrigerators.

Diaz explained that improper disposal of e-waste is bad for the environment because electronic devices contain several toxins that are extremely harmful to the human body. Filling landfills with e-waste is potentially introducing these toxins to our groundwater, he said. Approximately 50 million tons of e-waste end up in landfills each year, according to the SES official website.

“E-waste is bad for landfills and we want to help keep the community green,” said Diaz.

According to greencitizen.com, a website dedicated to reducing the amount of e-waste in landfills, disposal of electronics is a growing concern as technology is constantly being upgraded.

“The health effects of these toxins on humans include birth defects, brain, heart, liver, kidney and skeletal system damage. They will also significantly affect the nervous and reproductive systems of the human body,” according to Green Citizen.

SES recycles nearly all electronics or appliances. Secure information stored inside old computers is often a concern for schools, medical facilities, and other businesses, but according to their website, SES shreds hard drives and strips data from the computer to ensure secure recycling.

Diaz and other SES employees hope to hold recycling events every weekend. Since they are located in San Diego, most recycling events occur there. However, this past weekend was the company’s first time traveling this far east for an event.

Diaz said he hopes the turn out for the event is large enough to inspire more recycling events to be held in Imperial County.