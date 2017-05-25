Dryer fire causes evacuation of apartments in El Centro

EL CENTRO – On the morning of Thursday, May 25, 2017 at approximately 10:40 a.m., the El Centro Police & Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a report of a dryer on fire on the 1700 block of Euclid Ave in El Centro. The first units arrived on scene to find no signs of smoke or fire stated the press release. After investigating further, the crews found smoke inside of the residence located on the second story.

El Centro Firefighters performed an aggressive fire attack while also evacuating the surrounding apartments. A Battalion Chief, two Fire Engines and two Rescue Squads from El Centro responded. The fire was contained to the dryer appliance. Minimal smoke damage occurred to the residence.

Once the dryer was removed and the apartment was cleared, the neighboring occupants were allowed to return to their homes said the release. Fire crews remained on scene for about an hour. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Imperial Irrigation District, So Cal Gas and El Centro Police Department assisted with the incident. El Centro Fire Department Investigators determined the dryer to be the cause.

The El Centro Fire Department on the press release want to remind everyone as summer approaches to maintain their appliances. The leading cause of home clothes dryer fires is failure to clean them. Make sure to clean the lint filter before and after each use. Also make sure the air exhaust ventilation pipe is not restricted and the outdoor flap will open. Find more information at El Centro Fire Department Facebook or www.nfpa.org/education.