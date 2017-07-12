Senator Wash Dam drowning victim identified

WINTERHAVEN – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found at Senator Wash in Winterhaven, according to a press release.

Authorities said San Luis resident 62-year-old Jeronimo Santa Cruz’s body was found a day after he went missing at Senator Wash on July 1. Officials said apparently Santa Cruz was not wearing a life vest while jet skiing along the Colorado River.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management boating units, along with dive teams, started a search Saturday after Santa Cruz went missing, but were unsuccessful.

On Sunday morning, a body was recovered 250 yards from shore by ICSO and Imperial Irrigation District Dive Teams and it was identified as Santa Cruz.