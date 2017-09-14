Driver runs off I-8, stopped by tree

EL CENTRO – A 23-year-old male from Tempe, Arizona, was traveling eastbound on September 12, around 8:00 p.m., in a 2001 Honda Accord on Interstate 8 with three passengers, a 27-year-old female from San Martin Peras, Oaxaca; a 27-year-old male from Valle Las Palmitas, Tecate; and a 15-year-old male from San Martin Peras, Oaxaca.

As he traveled east past the Imperial Avenue offramp at a high rate of speed, he allowed the Honda to run off the road. The driver of the Honda lost control of his vehicle and collided with a salt cedar tree.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the El Centro Regional Medical Center, as were the three other passengers, all with moderate injuries.

The collision is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact Officer S. Alvarez, #18368 at the El Centro CHP office at 760-312-1800.