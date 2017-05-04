Dr. Ruiz votes against american Health Care Act slams provisions that would harm patients, working families, and seniors

Washington, D.C. – Today Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36), an emergency physician and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, released the following statement after voting against the American Health Care Act:

“Today I voted against the terrible American Health Care Act that will harm patients, my constituents, and the American people. This legislation drives up out-of-pocket costs for seniors and families, allows insurers to drop patients with pre-existing illness, establishes an “Age Tax” that will increase prices for seniors, and results in at least 24 million more uninsured Americans. It also takes away guarantees for coverage of essential benefits like prescription drugs, mental health services, emergency care, and maternity care. All while giving $600 billion in tax cuts to the wealthiest.

As an emergency physician, I am outraged the House could pass a bill that does so much harm to patients. I will continue to fight against this bill and to improve health care for all Americans.”