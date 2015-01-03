I got touched by suicide, again. An extended family member checked out, and two weeks earlier, the uncle of my grandson’s cousin made the same destructive decision.

It hurts, but not as bad, because of the several degrees of separation. When I saw the parents at the funeral service, I could only imagine the pain in their moccasins. And then I saw a movie I had recorded called, “Shrink,” with Kevin Spacey and Robin Williams. It was sad because it had the theme of suicide that rocked the world to two of the characters. The movie was made in 2009 and here it is 2014, and Mr. Williams, like a few others, are no longer with us.

The movie was about a therapist, a “shrink,” Kevin Spacey, who lost his wife to suicide and decides on a marijuana binge to help him cope. Most of the movie was dark, and it should be, with a variety of sorrowful themes. Half-way through the film I wanted to check out of it, but since I do counseling, I wanted to see how things played out. Hollywood often does have a happy ending, where in a short amount of time, life gets radically better for the characters. Robin Williams played an alcoholic actor, which was not a hard role for him to play I suspect.

Substance abuse never makes anything better. Now our Medical Marijuana card carriers may say, “No Way Jose,” but I just don’t know anyone who had a crummy career, marriage, self-esteem or hopes for the future who somehow got fixed by bonging bud or drinking Budweiser. You may be out there, but I have never met you. When bad stuff is going on, we have a tendency to shrink away from reality and getting high is quick, easy and often inexpensive. Eventually, it will cost a lot. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Getting high is a temporary solution to temporary or permanent problems.

Sometimes loved ones die. We get damaged with disabilities. Good dudes get down-sized. Divorce is devastating. We can’t go back, and shrinking our view of reality is no solution. It just keeps us focused on the problem. Depression and suicidal thinking are basic myopic views of our life situation. We can’t see outside our tunnel vision. That is too bad because there is good stuff out there, beyond our perceived darkness. Unfortunately, it is an easy trip to shrink away from reality. People may not have noticed our withdrawal, and it may have a calming quality, but it may prolong the hurt and keep from us from getting help.

Rather than shrinking from relationships or from going to a shrink, try to be engaged with others. Reach out and touch someone. Do some service. Pursue your pastor. Talk with someone you trust. It can help you feel better and change your view of things. Contrary to Hollywood movies, grief takes time. Rebuilding doesn’t happen overnight. Digging out of debt comes with small changes, consistent over time. Life too often is a grind, which just takes a while for things to improve. When we shrink from life and others, our muscles for managing stress also shrink. Resilience is a characteristic you find when you research about young people who overcome difficult circumstances to become healthy, productive adults.

Looking for a New Year’s Resolution? Don’t shrink, but find ways to grow!