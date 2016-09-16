INDIO — Due to a new law signed by Governor Brown, the Department of Water Resources will gain a valuable new tool for efficient project deployment to revitalize the Salton Sea.

SB 839 authorizes the Department of Water Resources to use design-build procurement for projects at the Salton Sea. Design-build authorization can save time and money as the state and its partners race to transform an ecological and human health disaster into a Sea with a healthy, prosperous future. Design build authorization means that a single contractor would oversee a Salton Sea project. This contractor could then hire the designer and builder at the beginning of the process. The design-build process saves time by procuring the designer and builder at the same time, and allows the builder to be a part of the design process which makes for smooth transition into construction.

“The Salton Sea Authority and its partner agencies continue to urge state and federal government action to accelerate projects to help revitalize the Sea,” stated Phil Rosentrater, Executive Director of the SSA. “The SSA applauds the state legislature and administration for approving this additional way to save time and money at the Sea.”

The SSA is a joint powers authority empowered to work in consultation and cooperation with the state of California Natural Resources Agency to restore the Salton Sea. As the largest inland lake in the state of California, the Salton Sea is home to nearly two thirds of all migratory waterfowl traveling the Pacific Flyway. The Sea ecosystem and economy are threatened by rising salinity levels and lowering water elevations, a trend expected to worsen due to massive agricultural-to-urban water transfers in December 2017.

The SSA and its partner agencies – Imperial Irrigation District, Riverside and Imperial Counties, Coachella Valley Water District, and Torres Martinez Tribe – are working tirelessly to establish a healthy, prosperous future for a smaller but sustainable Salton Sea.

For more information click on http://saltonsea.ca.gov/