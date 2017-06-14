Delivery of IME-Scholarships to IVC students

IMPERIAL – IME BECAS Scholarship checks were delivered to Imperial Valley College students of Mexican origin by the Mexican Consulate, Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the William Thornburg Administration Board Room to help students with beginnings in Mexico to further their education.

Benefited students received their scholarships from Dr. Victor Jaime, President and Superintendent of Imperial Valley College and the Mexican Consul in Imperial County, CA; Carlos Flores Vizcarra.

During the 2016-2017 school year, the IME-Scholarship Program awarded a $10,000 grant to the Imperial Valley College Foundation. With these funds, 20 selected students with a GPA greater than 3.0 were benefited.

For six consecutive years the Mexican Government has worked with the Imperial Valley College Foundation to benefit more than 150 students of Mexican origin to continue their education in the United States.

The IME-BECAS program was created in 2005 at the initiative of the Government of Mexico to contribute to the educational development and improvement of Mexican migrants living in the United States of America.

The program supports students continuing their academic education.

Since its creation in 2005, more than 56,000 students have benefited from the IME Scholarship program in the United States.