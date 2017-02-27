BRAWLEY – Keeping a longstanding tradition alive, Del Rio Country Club hosted the 89th annual Elmer Sears Lettuce Tournament beginning last week and finishing over the weekend.

The four-day golf competition drew crowds from all over Imperial Valley to participate in an 18-hole shootout. The best combined score throughout the four days was crowned this year’s champion.

With entry fees at $350 a player, it included the carts for the four days including a Mexican buffet, steak dinner, and cocktail party, all to celebrate another successful season of agriculture in the Valley.

The historical lettuce tournament was founded by Elmer Sears in an effort to bring together affiliates of the agricultural community and mark the end of the lettuce harvesting season. The tournament is now carried on by Sears’ grandsons and has only been cancelled for three consecutive years due to World War II.

In the championship flights, Jeremy Tucker faced off against Stephen Hawk, while Josh Colace and Ryan Mamer played in the consolation match.

At the end of competition Saturday, Hawk was one stroke up on Tucker. Closing out Sunday morning, Hawk finished off the four-day competition ahead of Tucker, making Hawk this year’s champion. Mamer was the winner of the championship flight for the consolation match staying three strokes up on Colace.