Dathon Faye Reaves King

September 20, 1927 – September 2, 2015

Dathon Faye Reaves King went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 2, 2015 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Whitney, Texas to Arthur Madison and Lola Belle Reaves on Sept. 20, 1927.

Dathon attended school in Mertens, Texas, where in the 5th grade she met the love of her life, Jessie Carl King. The two married on June 21, 1945. The couple moved often due to Jessie being in the army and his pipeline job. They lived in Texas, Colorado, Ohio, New Jersey, and settling in Niland, CA in January 1956.

Dathon began working as the librarian for the Niland Elementary School in 1967. Then transferring to Calipatria High School in 1970 where she worked until her retirement on June 30, 1990. Following retirement and to escape the heat, the couple traveled to Gunnison, CO during the summer months. Dathon loved to crochet, read and being with family especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to church, watching NASCAR and other sports on TV.

Dathon was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Wendell in 2010. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jessie Carl King, and children Michael (Margaret), Carlton (Penny), Patricia (Jose) Diaz, and daughter-in-law Sherry, as well as 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Arthur (Debbie) Reaves and their children.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at Frye’s Chapel in Brawley with the viewing from 8:00 am – 10:00 am. The memorial service will follow at 10:00am. The internment will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, at 9:00am. The family suggests in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Dathon’s name to the charity of your choice.