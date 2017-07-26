Documentary on postpartum depression will be screened in El Centro

EL CENTRO – The Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo’s WIC, Behavioral Health and Outreach Departments will host a special free screening of “Dark Side of the Full Moon,” a documentary on postpartum depression, at the El Centro Adult Center at 6:00 p.m. August 2.

Having a baby is supposed to be the happiest time of your life. But what if it’s not? Each year, 1.3 million women in the U. S. struggle to find support and treatment for postpartum depression and other perinatal mood disorders. Two women, Jennifer Silliman and Maureen Fura, both with firsthand knowledge of this challenge, came together to give a face and a voice to the countless women who suffer in silence. With the help of Dr. Shoshana Bennett, executive producer, the women produced a documentary film, uncovering disconnects within the medical community to effectively screen, refer, and treat these women.

One in seven women will experience a pregnancy and postpartum mood and anxiety disorder, and one in one thousand will suffer from postpartum psychosis. However, it is the one condition during pregnancy and postpartum that is most often under-diagnosed by care providers. “Nobody is asking any questions. Women are dying! Families are suffering! And there still isn’t a comprehensive policy to protect mothers,” said Fura, the film’s writer and director.

The “Dark Side of the Full Moon” screening will be at the El Centro Adult Center on 385 South 1st Street, El Centro, and will include a short Q&A and panel discussion afterwards.

Invited panelists include Jesse Cosio, a dedicated Counselor and Behavioral Health Care Manager, Stephanie Laurean, a certified Lactation Consultant and WIC Breastfeeding Coordinator, and Ana Solorio, a local woman who experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her third child. This event is organized as part of World Breastfeeding Week and sponsored by Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo-WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program and the City of El Centro.

Organizers state that space is limited so they recommend reserving a seat today by calling (760) 960-4234 or going on-line to http://bit.ly/darkwbw.