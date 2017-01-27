December 27, 1937 – January 25, 2017

Daphine Shehan 79, of Brawley, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 25, 2017.

She was born December 27, 1937 in Soper, Oklahoma. Daphine worked at Pioneers Memorial Hospital for approximately 30 years.

Daphine’s favorite thing to do was to go to the casino with her sister/best friend. Her hobbies were baking, knitting and going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey M. Shehan, her parents

Allen and Dorothy Blankenship, her brother, Gene Blankenship, and son in law, David Solomon.