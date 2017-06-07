County to close one lane on S-22 for repairs

BORREGO – The Imperial County Department of Public Works (ICDPW) wishes to inform the public that there will be a lane closure on County Route S-22 (also known as Borrego Salton Seaway) between Sunrise Drive and Imperial County limits in Salton City. It will be closed on June 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. due to road repairs. A detour is not needed since it will be a single lane closure.

Should you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Imperial County Public Works Department at (442) 265-1818.