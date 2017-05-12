County supervisors to discuss Proposition 64 and implementation options

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a discussion Tuesday, May 16 regarding implementation of the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA, also known as Proposition 64), including local options for enforcement, regulation and taxation, according to a press release from board offices. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., however, the AUMA discussion is scheduled to take place at 10:45 a.m. in the board chambers located at 940 West Main Street in El Centro.

Due to the passage of AUMA, the board, as the governing body of the county, has the authority to prohibit or regulate the commercial sale, cultivation, testing and processing of marijuana in the unincorporated communities of the county. As of yet, more than 50 cities and counties statewide are considering, and some have passed, local regulations regarding marijuana dispensaries and cultivation activities for medical and/or retail purposes, the press release stated. The purpose of Tuesday’s discussion is to review the local options of implementation in a public forum.

In an effort to involve the community in this discussion, the press release stated the board conducted a series of public workshops on AUMA over the past several weeks. At these forums, County staff reviewed various components of the law and explained to the board and the members of the public in attendance the options relating to local government regulation of commercial AUMA activities and gave the public an opportunity to provide comments.

AUMA was approved by California voters in November 2016. According to the press release, the law legalizes the personal possession, use and cultivation of marijuana for non-medical purposes for adults 21 and older and created a state regulatory framework for commercial activity surrounding the cultivation, manufacturing, testing and distribution of marijuana.