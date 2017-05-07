County Office of Education showcases pride of Valley schools at ‘Celebration of Education’ event

EL CENTRO — With the end of the school year soon approaching, the Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) showcased the innovative programs of local schools at the second annual Celebration of Education held Thursday evening at Southwest High School’s Jimmy Cannon Auditorium.

All school districts were included this year, ranging from the smallest kindergarten class to the hopeful soon-to-be high school graduates — ICOE showcased it all in a video presentation and demonstrations for viewing by members of the community.

“The celebration is not just about the best and the brightest,” said Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County superintendent of schools. “It’s really soliciting from our school districts the things that they are most proud of.”

Outside the theatre were displays of various art pieces that high schools students have been working on, with work from Brawley Union High School’s art classes being most prominent.

Inside, the achievements of every school district were recognized and displayed for the audience to see, ranging from academic success, winning competitions, and CIF sports achievements.

Demonstrations from school groups were the highlight of the night with performances from Heber’s school drumline, Southwest High School’s Savapa Music, the Holtville drill team, the Imperial Discovery Zone, and the Calexico High School Mariachi group.

Dr. Finnell also spoke about the sweeping changes in the school districts resulting from Common Core or California State Standards changes.

Thursday night’s showcase was just a sample of what Imperial Valley schools have been up to this year, according to Finnell. Parents were encouraged to visit the schools to see for themselves all the work educators and districts have done for the benefit of their students.

“Tonight is about rallying behind our students,” said Finnell.