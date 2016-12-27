The Imperial County Department of Public Works issued several road closures in the communities of Niland, Calipatria and Thermal from December 22, 2016 until further notice. Due to the recent rains in Imperial Valley, several roads were flooded and will be closed until they are deemed safe to travel.
The following roads have been closed until further notice:
Azure Avenue from Sea Nymph Lane to Sea Life Lane
Dietrich Road from Rutherford to Shank Road
Cuff Road from Beal to Coachella Canal
Wilkins Road from Beal to English Road
Gillespie Road from English to Wilkins Road
Wilkins Road from English to Hobbs
Coachella Canal Road from Drop 8 to Cuff Road
Should you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Imperial County Public Works Department at (442) 265-1818.