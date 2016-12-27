The Imperial County Department of Public Works issued several road closures in the communities of Niland, Calipatria and Thermal from December 22, 2016 until further notice. Due to the recent rains in Imperial Valley, several roads were flooded and will be closed until they are deemed safe to travel.

The following roads have been closed until further notice:

Azure Avenue from Sea Nymph Lane to Sea Life Lane

Dietrich Road from Rutherford to Shank Road

Cuff Road from Beal to Coachella Canal

Wilkins Road from Beal to English Road

Gillespie Road from English to Wilkins Road

Wilkins Road from English to Hobbs

Coachella Canal Road from Drop 8 to Cuff Road

Should you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Imperial County Public Works Department at (442) 265-1818.