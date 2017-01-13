IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Department of Behavioral Health Services recently added Psychiatrist Manjusha Ilapakurti to its staff, agency Director Andrea Kuhlen announced.

Board certified in psychiatry by the state of California, Ilapakurti works in both the Youth and Young Adults and Adult divisions and treats clients at clinics in Brawley, El Centro and Calexico.

“Dr. Ilapakurti’s diverse medical and public health experience, as well as her board certification, are an excellent fit for our mission of providing quality care throughout Imperial County,” Kuhlen said.

A native of India, Ilapakurti received her medical degree from Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, India, in 2006. Later that year she arrived in the United States and earned a master’s degree in public health from Eastern Kentucky University-Richmond in 2010.

Ilapakurti then moved to San Diego where she did research in cardiology and psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego.

She entered a residency program in psychiatry at the UCSD Veterans Administration center in 2012 and completed it in 2016. During her residency, she concentrated on substance abuse treatment and earned a license to prescribe medication to treat substance abuse.

Ilapakurti joined Imperial County Behavioral Health in 2016.

Explaining her interest in psychiatry, she said, “The more involved I became in research, the more I thought I could do. I like to work with the youth and young adults here because they are at the crucial age where I can do a lot for them.”