EL CENTRO – In an effort to further promote the assets and resources Imperial County has to offer, the County of Imperial is holding a Slogan and #Hashtag Contest. The contest was announced during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. The official rules for the contest were also specified. The slogan and hashtag will be used to highlight Imperial County as both a leader in renewable energy and agriculture.

“Due to the success of last year’s flag contest, it was proposed by Supervisor Ryan Kelley to host a similar contest in a continued effort to increase public engagement by creating a slogan that represents our county,” said Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, Public Information Officer for the County of Imperial. “During the discussions of this contest we also developed and added a little something to it adding a hashtag (#) to it.”

With social media being so popular, Terrazas-Baxter said incorporating a hashtag would be an effective way to spread awareness and share information to and about the community.

Creating a slogan and accompanying hashtag that would epitomize Imperial County’s vision of “building opportunity by leading California’s renewable energy future while remaining true to our rich agricultural heritage.”

“The contest is open to all residents of the county who meet the eligibility requirements and adhere to the contest rules,” said Terrazas-Baxter.

For those interested in participating, official contest rules are as follows:

Only one entry of both a slogan and accompanying #hashtag per person.

Must reside in Imperial County and must be at least 12 years of age or currently in grade 7 or higher.

Submit a hard copy of the official entry form.

Slogan may include a portion of the county’s vision statement referenced above. Including elements of the statement is optional.

Slogans must be less than ten words and hashtags must be less than 15 characters, excluding the # symbol.

All entries will become the property of the County of Imperial.

According to Terrazas-Baxter, finalists will be selected by a panel of judges appointed by the Board of Supervisors. The panel of judges will be made of communication specialists and English educators. The grand prize winner(s) will be determined by the Board of Supervisors. The public will also have a chance to select their favorite slogan and hashtag, though the final decision will still be left to the Board.

“We will also be holding a People’s Choice competition that will be held during the Mid-Winter Fair from March 3 through March 12,” said Terrazas-Baxter. “We will have a booth in the similar area where finalists will be displayed.”

Three prizes will be awarded. The winning slogan entry will be awarded a prize of $500, the winning hashtag entry will be awarded $500 and the People’s Choice winner from the fair exhibit will be awarded $500. The same person may win all three prizes.

Winners will be announced by April 11, 2017. All contest participants will receive a Certificate of Participation from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

The deadline for submissions is February 13. All entries must be submitted to the Imperial County Clerk of the Board located at 940 West Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243. Phone: (442) 265-1020.

Contest information and entry form can be fund at the County of Imperial website at www.co.imperial.ca.us or by contacting the County Executive Office at (442) 265-1001.