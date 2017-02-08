Council and HUD seeking nominations from philanthropies working with the public sector expand opportunity for people and communities

ARLINGTON, VA —The Council on Foundations and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today launched the 2017 HUD Secretary’s Awards for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships. The Council and HUD are seeking nominations from charitable foundations working with the public sector to improve the neighborhoods and quality of life for low- and moderate-income Americans. The winners of these prestigious HUD Secretary’s Awards will be presented at the Council’s 2017 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas, in April.

“We are pleased to be working with HUD’s Office of International and Philanthropic Innovations again this year to recognize cross-sector collaborations between foundations and government,” said Council President and CEO Vikki Spruill. “The HUD Secretary’s Awards for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships celebrates the transformational power of the results that public-private partnerships can yield for low- and moderate-income families in communities across the country.”

The Secretary’s Awards for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships recognize excellence in partnerships between philanthropy and government that have transformed the relationship between the sectors and led to measurable benefits in terms of increased economic development, employment, health, safety, education, disaster resilience, inclusivity and cultural opportunities, and/or housing access for low- and moderate-income families.

Past Awards recipients include Incourage, which is strengthening the local economy and creating greater opportunity for young adults and families in rural Wisconsin. “Incourage’s Blueprints program is helping six of our community’s public and philanthropic institutions do business together in new and different ways, ensuring that they are prepared to support an entrepreneurial culture shaped by resident participation. It was an honor to be recognized by HUD and the Council for our work; we envision it presenting lessons for communities nationwide,” said Kelly Ryan, CEO of Incourage.

Nominations may include projects affiliated with housing and neighborhood improvements, education, health and recreation, transportation, community participation, arts and culture, safety, disaster resilience, innovative regional approaches, and economic development.

All entries must be completed using the awards’ fillable PDF form and submitted by an eligible foundation via email to HUDAward@cof.org. The deadline for completing submission is 11:59 p.m. PST, Friday, March 3, 2017.

