CALEXICO — In appreciation for their invaluable support, dozens of community residents, Valley leaders and members of the media gathered Thursday evening at the Enrique Camarena Public Library during the city’s annual Angel Tea Reception.

Sandra Tauler, director of Calexico’s Parks and Recreations Department, said the annual tea is a way to thank all of those who have assisted her in numerous ways throughout the year.

“The Angel Tea was created so that once a year we can bring all those who help us together and show our appreciation for all of the things they do for us,” said Tauler. “We are fortunate to have so many angels willing to help us with no questions asked. They simply help expecting nothing in return.”

Tauler said their assistance comes in numerous ways: donating time or money, modeling during fashion shows, musicians playing for free at events, media assisting with advertising, and those donating numerous hours at the new Veterans Resource Center.

“We are full of activities throughout the year, but we couldn’t do them without the help of all of you,” said Tauler to the volunteers.

Close to 100 guests attended the reception and enjoyed a variety of pastries along with coffee and tea. Each guest received a framed acrostic poem entitled “Open Gym” with an angel hanging on a corner.

“Every year I write an acrostic, and this year’s title is ‘Open Gym,'” said Tauler. “The poem expresses our appreciation and the angel that is hanging symbolizes the volunteers, because you guys are our angels.”

Here is a copy of Tauler’s acrostic:

On this day, we thank and praise

Positive people who help in so many ways!

Everything we have accomplished

Nicely ends up looking more polished.

Gracious, dedicated, committed-indeed!

You are always there to help us succeed.

Many thanks for every deed.

Calexico Police Chief Reggi Gomez was among the recipients and said he was grateful for the acknowledgement.

“I was one of the judges in the Salsa Tasting competition during the Mariachi Festival celebration,” said Gomez. “I had a great time representing the Calexico Police Department and I’m looking forward to doing this again.”