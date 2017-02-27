BRAWLEY — Softball and barbecue were both on the menu Saturday at the 23rd annual Frankie Chavez Scholarship Fundraiser at Brawley’s Hinojosa Park where volunteers worked to raise money for local high school seniors while also honoring the memory of Chavez.

For 23 years, the Chavez family has held this fundraiser in their son and brother’s memory to benefit the high school students of Brawley and Calipatria. Irene Chavez, Frankie’s mother, said they have managed to raise at least $200,000 in scholarships in all those years, with $11,900 going to students last June.

In 1993, Frankie Chavez and Nathan Mata were killed in a tragic car accident between 115 and Blair Road on the way to Calipatria after a basketball game. There are two crosses in memorial for the young men on the corner where the roads meet.

A couple months after the accident, the Mata family decided to start a scholarship fundraiser in their son’s name and a year later, the Chavez family did the same to keep the memory of their two sons alive and honored in the community. The two families are always there to help at each other’s fundraisers.

Barbecue plates were served while a horseshoe tournament and softball tournament were held nearby at the park. Music, folklorico dancers and Zumba routines all entertained attendees as they relaxed with their barbecue plates.

All those helping work the barbecue line were volunteers, friends, and family. Helpers included some of the local students — both former recipients and possible future recipients of the scholarship who volunteered their time to help.

“It gives the students an opportunity so they can go to college,” said Juanita Herrera, a Westmorland resident who has been coming to the fundraiser since its inception.

The idea for the event’s softball tournament came from a suggestion by family friend Miguel Miranda according to Frank Chavez, Frankie’s father. This year, eight softball teams participated in the all-day tournament. According to Chavez, there is always a large response from participants from both inside and outside of the Valley.

“We like to support local tournaments,” said Fabi Valenzuela from Yuma’s Dalegas softball team.

“We always try to get in the game to help out the foundation,” said Adan Romo of Brawley’s own Dirty Dozen softball team.

The fundraiser is always held in February to coincide with Frankie’s birthday. According to his mother, he would have been 40 this year.

“I don’t know how many more years we can go, but we are going to keep doing it!” said Irene.