Since I have a counseling background, I am comfortable with movies about pain and loss, which are both part of life. Most of the time, we go to movies to be entertained. “Collateral Beauty”, was both moving and enjoyable…More the former than the later. If you like Will Smith, Hellen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Edward North- you will not be disappointed.



There were many things I liked about the story and screenplay. It was the first time I experienced on film Love, Death and Time personified. If you think about it, we spend a lot of time thinking about these three. If you are young, you are seeking love. If you are working or have a family, managing your time is a daily struggle, and if you are an old dog like me, you may think a little about the grim reaper and his daily roster or His “week at a glance!”

Will Smith plays a successful businessman, who loses his most treasured possession, his daughter. Grief is a lonely path and too often others don’t understand and easily interfere with your journey, or make it harder. I reflect on my teen years, when a friend’s car accident cost us the life of a buddy. My best friend was driving. I was ill equipped to process my own emotions or walk alongside my BFF on his WJE (worst journey ever!)

Two things I appreciated about the screenplay and Mr. Smith’s fine acting. You could see the grief in his eyes. It is a look I have personally witnessed time and time again. I don’t know if the eyes are a window to the soul, but if you look, you can see the pains of glass.

Being alone, sometimes, is one of the few things that allays suffering. Every time it showed Will riding the streets of New York (or Chicago?) at night, alone on his bicycle, it was a glimpse into the journey of those grieving.

Death isn’t the only thing that causes great loss. Divorce, disability and decisions (“the road not taken”), also can haunt us, and produce a sense of aloneness that is not easily overcome, or understood by others. I did appreciate the value of support groups presented in the film. There is truth in this telling. “It is not good for man to be alone” God stated it in Genesis, and later through the writings of Solomon. We all have struggles in our journey, but there is no rule that we have to go it alone. Unfortunately, and well depicted in Collateral Beauty, pride proceeded the fall. The experience of loss, is unique and lonely, but we don’t have to choose to stay away from others.

When we travel alone, our view of loss, life, time and relationships, often becomes very myopic. In our tortured tunnel vision, we lose the ability to see the beauty that surrounds us. Life causes pain, but our brain can torture us (guilt), if we let it. We need not go through it alone. It is that other person’s heart and eyes that can help us see the blessing when pain abounds. It does take time and work to say what hurts so bad.

The Christmas season has just passed. It is often a very difficult time, especially if 2016 was lined with loss. I encourage you to see “Collateral Beauty.” It will help you. Grief expressed is grief diminished. But you don’t have to go to the movies alone. Really, just pick up the phone and ask someone to go with you. They might say yes, and that can make all the difference.