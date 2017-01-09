Coachella Valley Police Seeking Carjacking Suspect

INDIO, CA – Police sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man suspected of a carjacking in Indio, but warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Derrick Wilson is accused, along with an unidentified woman who was later arrested, of stealing a car on Dec. 16. The vehicle was found at the Soboba Casino in San Jacinto.

According to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall, Wilson is accused of stealing the vehicle while claiming to have a gun. Though the victim did not see a weapon, the public should consider Wilson armed and dangerous based on his statements, the sergeant said.

Wilson was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has multiple facial tattoos, including “Blythe” tattooed just beneath his right eye, and is known to frequent Indio and Hemet, according to police.

The public should not to contact Wilson if they see him, but instead call 911 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous tip.