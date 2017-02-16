Nearly half of Latino children ages 2-8 suffer tooth deay, the highest child rate in U.S.

BRAWLEY – During National Children’s Dental Health Month in February, experts from Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo are available to speak to the importance of early dental care for children in our nation, 60 percent of whom have had cavities by age 5. The experts can address how parents can model good dental habits and take steps to give their children a healthy start in life. It is vital to know, for example, that children should have a dental check-up by their first birthday.

Studies show that children living in poverty are twice as likely to suffer tooth decay than their more affluent peers. Latino children ages 2-8 have the highest rate of cavities (46%), compared to Black (44%) and White children (31%). Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo is concerned about the increased risk for Latino children in rural areas like Imperial County. Given that nearly 25% of Latinos in Imperial County are estimated to live below the poverty level–double the rate of all Americans living below the poverty line–their children are at greater risk for tooth decay. Tooth decay can lead to problems with eating, speaking, learning and socializing, often resulting in school absenteeism and lower self-esteem.

Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo is partnering with NCLR (National Council of La Raza) for the HEALTHY AND READY FOR THE FUTURE campaign to encourage Latino parents in rural areas to establish a “dental” home and obtain oral care early for their children. Early dental care is an important part of giving children a healthy start in life. For more local support, please contact Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Outreach Department at (760) 344-9951 ext. 10155 or 10126. Clinicas offers oral health services at its dental clinics in Brawley and Calexico. Clinics are open Monday through Saturday, 7:30am to 6:30pm.

For more information visit Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo at www.cdsdp.org

