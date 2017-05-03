Imperial is offering certified American Red Cross lifeguard and water safety instructor courses

IMPERIAL- Are you, or someone you know, looking for a summer job or a challenging career? The City of Imperial Department of Community Services will be offering our annual Red Cross Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor Training and Certification Program May 5-7, 2017.

Each class is $100 and includes registration and the $35 certificate fee. Learn valuable skills and become a certified Red Cross Lifeguard and/or Water Safety Instructor.

Note: The $35 Red Cross Certificate Fee is payable upon successful competition of the course. Class size is limited to ten (10) students; pre-registration is recommended.

For more information contact the City of Imperial Department of Community Services at (760) 355-3316 or stop by at 124 West 9th Street, Suite A in Imperial.