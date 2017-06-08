Imperial named number one safest city in California by SafeWise for second year in a row

IMPERIAL – The SafeWise Report announced the 50 Safest Cities in California and Imperial was named number one once again, according to press release. This is the second year in a row SafeWise has named Imperial as being the number one Safest City to live, work and play.

SafeWise is the second independent agency to name Imperial as the safest city in California. In February of 2017, the National Council of Home Safety and Security awarded Imperial with the same honor.

Deputy Chief Leonard J. Barra said in the press release, “The Imperial Police Department will never stop fighting the good fight. We will continue to keep the citizens of Imperial safe as that is our top priority. We would like to thank the men and women who risk their lives every day in trying to meet this goal. This recognition should not only be shared with the Imperial Police Department, but also with the citizens of Imperial who get involved in keeping our community safe. The city of Imperial is a great example of what can happen when law enforcement and the community work together to meet a goal through communication, respect, and setting priorities.”

The SafeWise Report released its “50 Safest Cities in California” report June 5, 2017. To compile this report, SafeWise used the most recent FBI crime data from 2015 to analyze and rank these cities, which all have a minimum population of 10,000 people, according to the release.

“California’s 50 safest cities boast exceptionally low property crime rates, too. For instance, approximately half of these cities reported fewer than one hundred burglaries, and only one city on our list reported more than ten arsons,” said SafeWise security analyst Rebecca Edwards in the release. “We were impressed to find that all but 11 of the cities on this year’s list also appeared on our list last year, which indicates these cities are committed to long-term crime prevention.”

Imperial is one of those repeat cities that appeared on the 2016 SafeWise list, the release said.

