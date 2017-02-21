IMPERIAL – Imperial has extended the traffic advisory they issued last February 15, to Friday, February 24th for Highway 86.

Caltrans road crews continue to perform necessary repairs to Highway 86 between Barioni Boulevard and Treshill Road in Imperial.

The City identified the need for repairs after reports that the chip seal was not applied to the road surface properly during improvements last spring. Drivers are advised to travel through the area with caution as road crews are onsite.

Delays are expected due to temporary lane closures on both the north and south bound lanes of Highway 86. Cross streets and turn lanes between 6th and Wall Road, not including Aten Boulevard., will have limited access. Alternate routes businesses along the frontage roads adjacent to Hwy 86 are suggested. This advisory is extended through Friday, February 24th .