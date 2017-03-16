BRAWLEY — The city of Brawley reported that on February 28, there was an onsite spill of wastewater at the its Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), according to Jose Angel, executive officer of the California Regional Water Quality Control Board (CRWQCB).

City staff reported all of the wastewater was contained onsite and then pumped through the WWTP.

“We experienced a spill at the headwork structure at the end of February,” said Brawley mayor Sam Couchman. “We notified the Regional Water Board, the health department, and the adjoining property owner that the spill affected. We are required by law to report any spills to the the water board and the health department. The wastewater was pumped to the WWTP. Lime was applied the the affected ground. No wastewater entered the New River.”

“There was debris in the system, probably from storm water that caused the spill,” continued Couchman. “We’ve seen this before.”

The spill is still under investigation by the CRWQCB.

“We are trying to find out how much wastewater spilled onsite,” said Angel. “My sense is that is probably less than 100,000 gallons.”