CALEXICO — On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Calexico Police Department responded to a call advising advised of a broken window to the front of JC Penney’s located at the 300 block of E. Second Street.

The alarm to the store did not activate until officers arrived and entered through the hole in the glass to examine the business.

Shortly, another call of an unknown subject trying to steal a trash can was received.

Officer Carbajal responded and located a possible suspect pushing a trash can at the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.

A search of the trash can revealed it was full of new merchandise from JC Penney’s. There was still broken glass on the property that was in the trash can.

The merchandise was recovered and the suspect identified as Everette Flores, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Burglary tools (a glass window breaker.)

Flores was transported to County Jail where he remains housed.