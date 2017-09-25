Christ Community Church opens Brawley campus

BRAWLEY — Christ Community Church (CCC) opened its third campus site September 17 in Brawley. The main sanctuary, rebuilt after the 2010 Easter earthquake, is located at 6th and Orange avenues in El Centro.

Over a year ago, another CCC satellite church opened in Calexico, pastored by Frank Zazueta. Services will continue in the Neighborhood House until remodeling is complete on a facility on Second Street.

According to CCC Pastor Chris Nunn, “When the seats are filled in the sanctuary, the kingdom of God can’t grow.”

CCC has a history of growing various ministries in locations from Imperial Valley to Haiti. The new campus in Brawley is at 1465 Jones Street, in what was formerly the Full Gospel Church, pastored by Tom Charlton since 1978. Prior to that, the church was built and shepherded by his father-in-law.

When it comes to ministry and innovation, Christ Community aims to incorporate the newest advances. The Brawley campus uses live-streamed preaching from the main sanctuary in El Centro. Senior pastor Walter Colace, Pastor Nunn, and Dennis Freeman, will all rotate attending the Brawley church each Sunday for pastoring.

The live streaming of teaching is a model used in other communities where growing churches share the Gospel and provide powerful messages to sanctuaries separated by distance.

The new church in Brawley will develop its own identity and ministries as the leadership and servants direct. The main campus has AWANA, a “kitchen with a mission” and other services to feed the community’s needs.

At the Brawley campus, two Bibles studies are offered. The “Women After God’s Own Heart” study is held Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Men will be fed, both spiritually and physically (lunch is provided), on Mondays, 12:00 to 1:00 and the theme is “Fatherhood.” This will allow men to munch their lunch while learning to be a more faith-driven father or grandfather.

The Brawley campus is not just for residents of that specific city. A bus has been donated to pick up folks from Niland and Calipat to bring them to church. Excitement has grown in the North County with the church and new serving opportunities, according to organizers.

When a church is successful, it can bring in new members, teach them and give them the opportunity to serve. The Holy Spirit gives them the gifts, and the church offers the openings to serve.

As with all blessings, there may be challenges. If a church is well-attended, sometimes there are more servants, but a limited number of slots for servanthood. The new campus aims to not only bring CCC closer to the North End, but also increase opportunities for service.

The new campus has invited those with no church to come and check out CCC North on Sundays. Wednesday night services are being planned, and that will be determined by those willing to support mid-week services. For information about CCC in general, please go to the website at www.ccciv.org or call the main office at 760-337-9408.