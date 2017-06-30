EL CENTRO – The El Centro office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Saturday, July 1, 2017, somewhere within the area of Imperial County said a CHP press release.

The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. A sobriety / driver license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. By publicizing our efforts we believe that we can deter motorists from being intoxicated or unlicensed while driving a motor vehicle, said the release.

As stated in the press release, traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed. Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider mixing alcohol or drugs and/or driving unlicensed-“The CHP will be keeping a close eye out for you.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.