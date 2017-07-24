CHP investigating two car accident on I-8

EL CENTRO – An accident on Interstate 8 occurred July 21, around 2:54 a.m., with the details still unknown due to both drivers being transported to hospitals for their injuries. Investigating officer Pacheco wrote in his report the two involved were Yuma resident, Richard Clark, 81, driving a 1997 Mazda towing a utility trailer on I-8 eastbound, and Maria E. Pozo, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet also on I-8 eastbound in the #2 lane of traffic.

Officer Pacheco found after the accident, the Chevrolet resting on its side facing a westerly direction across the #2 lane of traffic and shoulder. Clark and his passenger, Mark J Anderson, 60, of Richmond, Indiana, were transported by Reach Air ambulance to Desert Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Clark had lacerations to his forehead and face, and on his left arm and elbow. Anderson had lacerations to his arms and his legs with complaints of pain to his neck.

The Mazda was also on its side facing a westerly direction blocking the #1 lane of traffic. Pozo was transported to ECRMC by Gold Cross for treatment of her injuries which included complaints of pain to her chest.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation, and pending on the statement of Clark and his passenger, Anderson, who were not wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol was determined to not be a factor in this collision.