IMPERIAL COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol released Christmas holiday weekend Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) Stats for the El Centro and Winterhaven areas.

Statistics for the El Centro area reported; 3 injury traffic collisions, 5 non-injury traffic collisions, 1 fatal traffic collisions and no DUI arrests.

Statistics for the Winterhaven area reported; 2 non-injury traffic collisions.

The 2016 Christmas holiday Maximum Enforcement Period, began at 6:00 P.M. on Friday December 23, and continued through 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, December 25.

During the Maximum Enforcement Period, all available CHP Officers were on patrol. Their aim was to reduce the number of injuries and traffic violations during the holiday weekend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY