IMPERIAL COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol released Christmas holiday weekend Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) Stats for the El Centro and Winterhaven areas.

Statistics for the El Centro area reported; 3 injury traffic collisions, 5 non-injury traffic collisions, 1 fatal traffic collisions and no DUI arrests.

Statistics for the Winterhaven area reported; 2 non-injury traffic collisions.

The 2016 Christmas holiday Maximum Enforcement Period, began at 6:00 P.M. on Friday December 23, and continued through 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, December 25.

During the Maximum Enforcement Period, all available CHP Officers were on patrol. Their aim was to reduce the number of injuries and traffic violations during the holiday weekend.