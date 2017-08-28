Central Spartans take down Kofa Kings in season opener

EL CENTRO — The Central Spartans football team hosted the Kofa Kings Friday in a season opener that ended with the Spartans defeating the Kings 34-14.

In the first quarter, the Spartans took the ball down field for a touchdown to take a quick seven point lead over the Kings.

The Kings were unable to score on their first possession, and the Spartans took over on offense for one more successful drive into the end zone. Starting the drive down field, quarterback Deniro Osuna scrambled out of the pocket for a long run and a first down.

In spite of the first down, the Kings stepped up on defense to bring the Spartans to an eventual fourth down. The Spartans’ answer was a fake punt attempt run into the end zone by Joseph Castillo, bringing the score to 14-0.

With Kofa unable to move the ball, the Spartans took control at the start of the second quarter. To start the Spartans drive, Osuna kept the ball for a 19-yard gain.

On the next play, Osuna picked up a bad snap and threw to Adrian Atondo, who made the catch in the end zone to further the Spartans’ lead. After a no-good extra point attempt, the Spartans brought the score to 20-0.

With Central well ahead of Kofa, the Spartans kicked off for the second half of play. The Kings started off strong with a successful drive into the end zone, but failed on the extra point attempt, bringing the score to 20-6.

The remaining minutes of the third quarter remained scoreless, sending the game into the final quarter of play.

The Spartans wasted no time with a quick touchdown after Osuna completed a pass to Atondo, who ran the ball the rest of the way into the end zone.

The Kings answered back with a successful run by Issac Marquez, and the score was 27-12. They followed up with a successful two point conversion to close out the game and bring the score to 27-14.

The Spartans completed one more final drive that cruised into the end zone, bringing the final score to 34-12.

“Our players played a good and tactical game, and even though we have minor tweaks to make, we successfully executed the game plan we strategized,” said Central’s Head Coach David Pena.