EL CENTRO — The Central Union High Spartans boys soccer squad defeated the Palo Verde Valley Yellowjackets in El Centro yesterday, posting a dominant 5-0 victory in their second IVL match of the season.

“We did what we needed to do to win the game. Good team, finished the team early, and we just look to do better and get ready for the rest of league,” said Spartans Head Coach Demian Rodiles after the match.

Goals came early and often for the Spartans as they led 4-0 at the break, with goals coming in the 11:00, 17:00, 35:00 and 38:00 minutes. They also added one more three minutes into the next half for insurance.

Leading scorer for the Spartans was freshman Jose Torres with two goals, the first coming at 35:00 minute, followed by an Evan Din strike for a goal just three minutes later. Torres would cap off the scoring in the second half finishing a cross to take the score to its 5-0 final.

Up next, the Spartans (6-3-1 overall, 1-0-1 IVL) will visit Imperial high School Friday Jan. 13, while Palo Verde Valley (3-10-1 overall 0-2 IVL) will be on the road again, this time heading to Brawley to take on the Wildcats at Brawley’s Warne field Thursday January 12.