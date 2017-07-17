Cell phone cataclysm takes young teen’s life in New Mexico

EL CENTRO – In an era where tethered to our smart devices is de rigueur, a fatal incident occurred in Lovington, New Mexico involving a 14-year old Texas teen, a shower, and a cell phone which should put us on alert to think twice about where we use our electronics.

Early on Sunday morning of July 9, Madison Coe of Lubbock, Texas, was suspected to have been electrocuted while using her cell phone as she took a bath.

“She either plugged her phone into a bathroom outlet, or grabbed the plugged-in device as she sat in the tub,” reported Angela O’Guinn-Downs (Madison’s mother) to People Magazine. “(Her father) knocked on the door to tell her it was time to get out of the bath, and she said ‘Okay.’ He went back 20 minutes later, she didn’t respond, and he went in,” Downs continued.

It was reported that emergency personal attempted life-saving measures at the scene, during transport, and at the hospital where Madison was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

In a press release, officials stated that while the initial evidence shows signs consistent with that of electrocution, no cause of death will be announced pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Lovington Police Department and after the determination of the cause and manner of death by the office of the medical investigator.

Police did confirmed that a cell phone, a charging cord, and an extension cord were found by the bathtub, reported the Associated Press.

Often times we place priority to that impending phone call, the text message punchline, or a personal record on a new game, and jeopardize our safety when we overlook the potential perils of having an electronic device, connected to an outlet, that we swipe on while in contact with water.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone,” revealed Donna O’Guinn (Madison’s grandmother) to KCBD. “This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else,” added O’Guinn. “We want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it’s plugged in and charging she added.”